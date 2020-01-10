Still Voices Film launches new film society in Longford

Ballymahon’s ever popular annual Still Voices Short Film Festival is ramping it up significantly for 2020 with the introduction of the Still Voices Film Society, bringing the best of world cinema to local audiences, in partnership with Creative Longford and Access Cinema.

The Still Voices Film Society inaugural programme will fun from January to May 2020.

The Winter/Spring selection includes award- winning films like the magical and disturbing Colombian combat epic, Monos, Pedro Almodóvar's sublime Pain and Glory and what's been described as one of the defining British films of the decade Bait.

There will also be the excellent Irish-produced documentary Shooting the Mafia and the critically acclaimed drug epic Birds of Passage as well as the wonderful Good Posture

Of course, with short films always at the forefront of the Still Voices programming every year, the Film Society will be showcasing a fantastic selection of films from both Ireland and abroad.

As this is a countywide initiative, screenings will take place in the Ballymahon Library and the Studio Space in the Backstage Theatre Longford and the organisers are encouraging people to travel to each screening to experience the full selection of films.

For more information, or to find out what other films are screening over the coming months, you can visit stillvoicesfilmsociety.ie.

