‘Check it fits’ car seat service coming to Longford town

Research from the Road Safety Authority’s ‘Check it Fits’ Service has revealed that 4 out of 5 child car seats are incorrectly fitted nationwide.

To help address this problem, the RSA ‘Check it Fits’ service will be visiting Longford on Wednesday, February 19, where child car seat installation experts will be available to ensure car seats and restraints are correctly fitted.

The service takes between 10-15 minutes, is free of charge and offers parents and guardians reassurance that their child is safe while travelling in the car. It will take place at Supervalu Longford, Hazelwood shopping centre, running from 10am to 5:30pm.

If your child’s car seat or restraint is incorrectly fitted, the ‘Check it Fits’ experts will advise on how to fix the problem, demonstrate how to fit it correctly and answer any queries participants might have.

For more information on Check it Fits and for an up-to-date schedule of upcoming roadshows, visit www.checkitfits.ie.