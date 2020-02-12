Speculations turn to who will take Joe Flaherty's seat on Longford County Council

With Joe Flaherty now elected to Dáil Éireann, thoughts turn to who will take his seat in Longford County Council.

There are speculations that the seat will go to 2019 local election candidate Uruemu Adejinmi who ran as one of four Fianna Fáil candidates but missed out on a seat.

Joe Flaherty was co-opted onto Longford County Council after the resignation of Cllr Pádraig Loughrey in October 2017 and was then re-elected in last year's local elections. He will no longer be a councillor since he was elected to the Dáil on Monday night.

"We have a very democratic party," Longford's new TD told the Leader this morning when approached on the possibility of Ms Adejinmi taking his seat.

"We have a very strong membership and we've already had a number of people express an interest but it will go to a convention and the members of Longford LEA will have a vote. But I look forward to working with whoever is co-opted to the council. It will be hugely challenging but it will be a good opportunity to work hard for Longford."