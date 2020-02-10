RESULTS COUNT 5: General Election 2020 5th count results from Longford Westmeath #GE2020

The results of the fifth count are in: 



BURKE, Peter (Fine Gael)                       + 14       6,662                   

CARRIGY, Micheál (Fine Gael)                 + 22        6421     

CLARKE, Sorca (Sinn Féin)                    (Elected)

FLAHERTY, Joe (Fianna Fáil)                    + 27       7,788   

HEAVIN, Louise (Green Party)                  + 47       2,488           

JACKSON, Donal (Independent)                Eliminated            

KAVANAGH, Anna (Independent)              Eliminated           

KILBRIDE, Frank (Independent)               Eliminated           

MANGAN, Alan 'Budda' (Labour)               + 26     1,990        

McFADDEN, Gab (Fine Gael)                     +7        1,432          

MORAN, Kevin ‘Boxer’ (Independent)        + 82      6,978  

PARKER, Dom (Solidarity)                        Eliminated

REYNOLDS, James (The National Party)    + 51      1,081

SMYTH, Barbara (People Before Profit)    + 50        725

TROY, Robert (Fianna Fáil)                      +35        9,445

Barbara Smith has now been eliminated and her votes will be distributed.