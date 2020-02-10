RESULTS COUNT 5: General Election 2020 5th count results from Longford Westmeath #GE2020
General Election 2020 fifth count results from Longford Westmeath #GE2020
The results of the fifth count are in:
BURKE, Peter (Fine Gael) + 14 6,662
CARRIGY, Micheál (Fine Gael) + 22 6421
CLARKE, Sorca (Sinn Féin) (Elected)
FLAHERTY, Joe (Fianna Fáil) + 27 7,788
HEAVIN, Louise (Green Party) + 47 2,488
JACKSON, Donal (Independent) Eliminated
KAVANAGH, Anna (Independent) Eliminated
KILBRIDE, Frank (Independent) Eliminated
MANGAN, Alan 'Budda' (Labour) + 26 1,990
McFADDEN, Gab (Fine Gael) +7 1,432
MORAN, Kevin ‘Boxer’ (Independent) + 82 6,978
PARKER, Dom (Solidarity) Eliminated
REYNOLDS, James (The National Party) + 51 1,081
SMYTH, Barbara (People Before Profit) + 50 725
TROY, Robert (Fianna Fáil) +35 9,445
Barbara Smith has now been eliminated and her votes will be distributed.
