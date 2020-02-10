UPDATE | Boxer Moran makes the biggest gain as Sinn Fein surplus is distributed in Longford Westmeath in #GE2020

Sheila Reilly

Reporter:

Sheila Reilly

Sinn Fein's surplus has been distributed in Longford Westmeath

The 571 surplus of Sinn Fein's Sorca Clarke has been distributed in Longford-Westmeath:

BURKE, Peter (FG): 6,617 + 18       6635

CARRIGY, Micheál (FG): 6,334 + 16      6350

FLAHERTY, Joe (FF): 7,666 + 37        7703

HEAVIN, Louise (Green Party): 2,325 + 72    2397

JACKSON, Donal (Ind) 71 + 12      83

KAVANAGH, Anna (Ind): 334 + 29      363

KILBRIDE, Frank (Ind) 197 + 9        206

MANGAN, Alan Budda (Lab): 1,904 +45     1,949

MCFADDEN, Gab (FG): 1,411 +5        1,416

PARKER, Dom (Sol PBP): 221 +93    314

REYNOLDS, James (NP): 983 +18    1001

SMYTH, Barbara (Sol PBP): 411 +67   478

TROY, Robert (FF): 9,331 +53     9,384

 

Donal Jackson (Ind) and Frank Kilbride (Ind) have both been eliminated and their votes will be distributed upon the recommencement of counting at 9am tomorrow.