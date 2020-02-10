UPDATE | Boxer Moran makes the biggest gain as Sinn Fein surplus is distributed in Longford Westmeath in #GE2020
Sinn Fein's surplus has been distributed in Longford Westmeath
The 571 surplus of Sinn Fein's Sorca Clarke has been distributed in Longford-Westmeath:
BURKE, Peter (FG): 6,617 + 18 6635
CARRIGY, Micheál (FG): 6,334 + 16 6350
FLAHERTY, Joe (FF): 7,666 + 37 7703
HEAVIN, Louise (Green Party): 2,325 + 72 2397
JACKSON, Donal (Ind) 71 + 12 83
KAVANAGH, Anna (Ind): 334 + 29 363
KILBRIDE, Frank (Ind) 197 + 9 206
MANGAN, Alan Budda (Lab): 1,904 +45 1,949
MCFADDEN, Gab (FG): 1,411 +5 1,416
PARKER, Dom (Sol PBP): 221 +93 314
REYNOLDS, James (NP): 983 +18 1001
SMYTH, Barbara (Sol PBP): 411 +67 478
TROY, Robert (FF): 9,331 +53 9,384
Donal Jackson (Ind) and Frank Kilbride (Ind) have both been eliminated and their votes will be distributed upon the recommencement of counting at 9am tomorrow.
