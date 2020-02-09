All eyes on Athlone IT as counting in Longford/Westmeath constituency gets under way

Counting has begun in Athlone this morning to decide the outcome of four Dail seats which are up for grabs in the Longford/Westmeath constituency.

In what is expected to be one of the most intensely fought general elections in recent memory, much of the focus will centre on who and which parties come out on top following last night's exit poll which showed Fine Gael, Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail neck and neck on 22 per cent each.

A total of 15 candidates are in the running to claim a seat ahead of the formation of the 33rd Dail.

