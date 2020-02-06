UPDATE: Man hospitalised after serious collision near Edgeworthstown

A man in his 20s has been hospitalised following a serious collision involving two trucks on the N4 near Edgeworthstown train station this morning.

Gardaí are currently investigating the cause of the accident. The N4 is closed on the Mullingar side of Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, and will remain so until 3pm.

Read also: Huge delays following collision on N4 near Edgeworthstown