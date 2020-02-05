Twelfth man appears in court over violent disorder incident on Longford's Main Street

A man has appeared before Longford District Court in connection with a violent disorder incident, which occured the week before Christmas on Longford town’s main street.

Joseph Doyle, 1 Richmond Street, Longford, appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes on Tuesday, January 28 last, and was remanded on bail to March 24 for DPP directions.

The incident occurred on Monday, December 16 and CCTV footage showed members of the public fleeing for cover, while nearby shops locked their doors.

“Am I to understand that the ‘Longford Eleven’ are now the ‘Longford Twelve’?” Judge Hughes asked.

Sgt Mark Mahon confirmed that the investigation into the incident is still active and that more people have been identified.