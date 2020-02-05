Longford schools close as teachers strike over pay

Second level teachers took to the picket lines in Longford yesterday (Tuesday) in a bid to end pay inequality in the profession.

The one-day stoppage by the Teachers' Union of Ireland (TUI) saw all Educational and Training Board backed schools across the csounty shut their doors in protest.

Pupils could be hit by more strikes before the school year is out if the row over two-tier pay scales with the TUI having a mandate for further stoppages.

What is a complete injustice under one Government will continue to be a complete injustice under a new Government, and we expect immediate action on its elimination,” said TUI President Seamus Lahart, adding, “There will be no ‘honeymoon period’.”

