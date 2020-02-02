UPDATE: Ballymahon's Laura Noonan in 'self-enforced isolation' following coronavirus scare

After a terrifying flight home from Moscow, Ballymahon doctor Laura Noonan has posted an update on her Facebook page, Laura's Russian Lifeline, explaining to her followers and supporters that she and her husband Archie finally got off the plane and are in self-enforced isolation at their home.

"We finally got off the plane last night. Exhausted, weary and traumatised doesn't adequately explain how we both felt. That compounded by the fact that the only reason we were on that plane was because I was too unwell to stay any longer," she explained.

"We felt I needed to urgently seek medical care back home this time. Instead, we made our way home almost silently, both lost in our own thoughts. Sleep didn't come easy and was interrupted every hour by me waking, feeling so unwell. Archie had a long night reassuring me and at one point suggested taking me to the hospital, as planned when we boarded that flight home.

"But we couldn't. We are observing the self-enforced isolation in our home. We won't be seeing anyone or going anywhere until this case of suspected coronavirus is either confirmed or excluded. I must say I have a bad feeling, but maybe that's just all the bad luck I have had lately resonating in my brain."

Laura and her husband were on a flight home from Moscow yesterday - a day earlier than planned - due to complications in her treatment in Russia. When they landed in Dublin, a man was taken off the plane to an ambulance, with symptoms of the suspected coronavirus.

Passengers were held on the plane for some time and given a leaflet of information before being sent home and warned to stay away from other people.

"Each minute feels like an hour," said Laura.

"I need to see my family. I need one of Freya's fix all hugs and epic smiles in real life after making do with FaceTime for the last little while. I also need to know... I need my thoughts to stop going at a million miles in an hour... the what ifs? I hope the other (passengers) are following their directions with the same diligence as we are but I wonder. And finally I await the call - the one from the doctor that will either allow us back to our already complex lives or the one that will complicate it beyond all comprehension."