WATCH | Longford delight as singer Erin Ross wins All-Ireland Scór na nÓg title at INEC, Killarney

Longford and Ballymore GAA are celebrating this evening after Erin Ross captured the All-Ireland Scór na nÓg Amhránaíocht Aonair (Solo Singing) title at the INEC, Killarney.

Erin's powerful rendition of Pádraig Óg Mo Chroí saw her claim the ultimate accolade much to the delight of her family and supporters.

The third year student's success was all the more notable for the fact that the judges chose her as the winner ahead of her school mate at Cnoc Mhuire, Granard - Cian Murray - who was representing Gowna, Cavan and Ulster.

Fifth year student Cian sang The Parting Glass.

You can watch the performances by Erin and Cian from 40 minutes in on this TG4 YouTube live stream from the finals:

Erin Ross, Ballymore, Co Longford All Ireland Solo Singing champion. Maith thú Erin. pic.twitter.com/x9aP6jhS51 — Scór Laighean (@ScorLaighean) February 1, 2020

The All Ireland Scór na n-Óg winners including Erin Ross Ballymore pic.twitter.com/Zfdtj9nrVy — Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) February 1, 2020

Erin Ross All Ireland Winner pic.twitter.com/A0y4hMOpKH — Longford GAA (@OfficialLDGAA) February 1, 2020

*** All Ireland Champion *** Huge congratulations to Erin Ross who is the All Ireland Champion in the Solo Singing in Scor na nOg. We could not be more proud of Erin and indeed Cian who also performed so brilliantly today. @GAABallymore @OfficialLDGAA @Longford_Leader pic.twitter.com/j5gNV12yvQ — Cnoc Mhuire (@CnocMhuire) February 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Longford GAA County Board Irish & Cultural Officer Eamon Brennan (Grattan Óg) was the quiz master for the question time final.