WATCH | Longford delight as singer Erin Ross wins All-Ireland Scór na nÓg title at INEC, Killarney

Erin Ross, Ballymore, Longford & Leinster, the All-Ireland Scór na nÓg solo singing champion 2020

Longford and Ballymore GAA are celebrating this evening after Erin Ross captured the All-Ireland Scór na nÓg Amhránaíocht Aonair (Solo Singing) title at the INEC, Killarney. 

Erin's powerful rendition of Pádraig Óg Mo Chroí saw her claim the ultimate accolade much to the delight of her family and supporters.

The third year student's success was all the more notable for the fact that the judges chose her as the winner ahead of her school mate at Cnoc Mhuire, Granard - Cian Murray - who was representing Gowna, Cavan and Ulster. 

Fifth year student Cian sang The Parting Glass. 

You can watch the performances by Erin and Cian from 40 minutes in on this TG4 YouTube live stream from the finals:

Meanwhile, Longford GAA County Board Irish & Cultural Officer Eamon Brennan (Grattan Óg) was the quiz master for the question time final. 