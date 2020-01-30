Ballymahon's Maura Higgins scores 25 in her best skate yet

Curtis Pritchard may be on a slippery slope after he criticised her foxtrot technique, but Maura Higgins is having none of that negativity as she ploughs ahead with her next routine for Dancing On Ice.

Whether or not her professional dancer boyfriend would manage quite so smoothly on the ice is a question for another day. This week, it was all about Maura and her partner on ice, Alexandar Demetriou, who danced to Jessie Ware’s Say You Love Me - a beautiful love song that played when Maura and Curtis went on their first Love Island date over the summer.

“I definitely need to start taking risks at this stage,” said Maura in her video interview before the routine. And that she did.

Graceful and elegant throughout, Maura perfected the rotating hip lift and half drape, earning her a total score of 25 from the four judges.

Maura is certainly improving week on week under the careful tutelage of her partner. And she’s on the go again

To see what risks she takes next, tune in to Dancing On Ice at 6pm on Virgin Media One next Sunday.

