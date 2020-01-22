Mean Scoil Mhuire to host meeting on campaign for new school building

People involved with Mean Scoil Mhuire, Deanscurragh, Longford, have begun a campaign to source a new school building.

Representatives of the school highlighted their campaign to An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, when he visited Fabiani in Longford town on Thursday last.

With the campaign now underway, a public meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 29, to provide detailed information to parents, prospective parents, past pupils and interested members of the community about the campaign for a new school building.

All local election candidates have been invited to attend on the night. The meeting will take place in the school gym from 8-9:30pm.

