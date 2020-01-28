Longford County Councillor Gerry Warnock nails colours to ‘Boxer’ mast

The Longford man took to social media last week to pledge his allegiance to the Westmeath-based Independent candidate rather than his Longford colleagues, Cllr Joe Flaherty and Cllr Micheál Carrigy.

“Despite my opposing views to both their political parties, I work very well with the lads and have absolutely no doubt that should either, or both, of them be successful on February 8, that Longford will be well served,” he said of his council colleagues.

“Notwithstanding, it will come as no surprise to many of you when I confirm that my flag will remain firmly in the camp of my Independent colleague Kevin 'Boxer' Moran.

“Some people that don’t particularly know me, may think it strange of me (and indeed some may feel aggrieved!) that a Longford man is supporting a Westmeath one, and look that’s fine,” said Cllr Warnock, adding that he feels it is morally wrong to be loyal to someone for so long and then “drop them like a bad habit” because they live across the border.

“It’s certainly not the way I roll folks... I’m big on loyalty,” Cllr Warnock concluded.