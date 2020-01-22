'Need for an exclusive Circuit Court judge in Longford', quips judge

Longford “could do with its own exclusive circuit court judge”, according to Judge Keenan Johnson.

The remark came as the prospect of several two and five day trials were put before the judge on the first day of the current sessions of Longford Circuit Court.

Only two trials would realistically be going ahead, with many more adjourned to the next sessions in May.

