Longford judge tells mum of four over fine: 'If I wait another three years she might have seven children'

Judge Seamus Hughes has warned a mother of four to settle a €150 speeding fine owed since 2015 or run the risk of further sanctions, telling a court: “If I wait another three years she might have seven children.”

Aisling Murray, of Portanure Lane, Gowna, Cavan had been fined following an offence on August 3 2015.

The penalty had been imposed on February 18 2016 with a due date of June 17 imposed by the then presiding judge.

However, at last Tuesday’s District Court sitting it was revealed Ms Murray was a mother of four and was still not in a position to pay the sum handed down.

Judge Hughes said he was not taking Ms Murray’s familial circumstances as an excuse.

“She didn’t have four children in August 2015 and if I wait another three years she might have seven children,” he said, amid much amusement throughout the courtroom.

Asking Ms Murray when she would likely have the €150 to hand into court, Judge Hughes told her: “Pick your date wisely.”

A date of February 11 2020 was consequently pencilled in for the said payment of the fine.