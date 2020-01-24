Meet the Longford /Westmeath General Election Candidate: Robert Troy

Q: What do you think will be will be the main issues on the doorsteps in Longford/Westmeath now that the election campaign is underway?

A: People have been very clear. Housing, healthcare, transport and strong support for SMEs to improve employment opportunities.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the Longford/Westmeath constituency in the Dáil?

A: We desperately need high speed public transport to service this constituency, and I am proposing a dual-rail line from Dublin. We need to support better work-life balance for hundreds of people and their families by cutting the commute. This is practical and achievable.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: We need to see a strong team elected across the entire constituency, and that is why you should commit your Number one vote to Cllr Joe Flaherty, and your number two to me. I am 37 years of age but have a wealth of experience behind me in assisting people when they need it, and ensuring the people of this constituency are strongly represented. In my nine years in Dáil Éireann I have worked hard, and I won’t stop now. I care about this area and families, young people and workers who live in it, are educated in it, and retire in it.

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: We need to act urgently on public liability insurance. The spiralling costs which have been allowed to balloon basically unchecked under this government have meant that small and medium sized businesses have really suffered all around the country, putting jobs at risk and leading to loss of employment.

Q: Who will top the poll in the Longford/Westmeath constituency?

A: The Boxer Moran.

