Meet the Longford /Westmeath General Election Candidate: Donal Jackson

Q: What do you think will be the main issue coming up on the doorsteps in Longford/Westmeath now that the election campain is underway?

A: Housing, Health, Climate and Employment; my views on these issues can be seen on my website www.donaljackson.com.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the constituency in the next Dáil?

A: Pace of house building, efficiencies within our health service, inclusion of climate awareness and an environment that promotes employment.



Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: I am an aeronautical engineer with an MSc in Marketing and an MBA. I think logically and always look at effects of what is unseen before committing to anything. In the event of a close election result, and the balance of power being held by independents, you can depend on me, as a confident, educated and independent voice, to make the right decision. You can read my policies, on www.donaljackson.com and I am happy to engage on Twitter @jackson_donal or Facebook @donaljacksonirl

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, what would it be?

A: End tenure in the public service! This is by far the best thing that could be done for this country. We could measure outcomes, throughput and value for money; identify log jams in the services and introduce efficiencies for solutions with accountability and responsibility as the guiding hand.



Q: Who will top the poll?

A: The important poll is who will be the top 4 at the count’s end. In previous elections, I polled a significant number of 2nd and 3rd preference votes and although I am very thankful for them, I couldn’t utilise them. In order to use them I need a higher number of No1 votes. If you agree with what I say on my website www.donaljackson.com have the courage to give me your No1 to let me top the poll!