Confirmed: Longford/Westmeath count to take place in Athlone

Ahead of the upcoming general election, February 08, concerns were raised by Longford councillors over proposals to move the count centre from Longford county.

Their fears were realised this morning, Monday January 20, with confirmation from Brídín Concannon, Westmeath county registrar and Returning officer that the Count Centre will be located on campus within Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT).

The count will take place at the John Count McCormack hall.

