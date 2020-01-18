Annual employment law talk coming to the midlands

The Midlands Region of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) has announced details of an upcoming talk-“Annual Employment Law Update”.

This is the third event in an exciting programme of events for 2019/2020 provided by the CIPD Midlands Region Committee.This event, which is kindly sponsored by Collins McNicholas Recruitment and HR Services Group, will take place in the Sheraton Hotel, Athlone at 8.00am on Wednesday, January 22 next.

This event will focus on Legislative Changes and Case Law, including a review of other developments in Employment Law over the last year. There will be a particular emphasis on upcoming changes in Employment Law and what practitioners should be aware of over the coming year.

There will be a networking opportunity with breakfast provided, followed by the speaker commencing at 8:30am sharp. This event is due to finish at approximately 9:30am, following a Q&A. The speaker for the event is Alastair Purdy, Principal, Alastair Purdy & Co Solicitors.

Alastair Purdy & Co Solicitors advise a substantial number of both indigenous and multinational companies. The firm is headed by Alastair Purdy who recognised the need for a dedicated Employment and Business Law Firm to serve the market in the West of Ireland.

Their goal is to help employers run their businesses by managing any and all commercial, employment, health, safety, litigation and environmental legal matters in a practical and efficient manner. Alastair is widely published and is the author of two books on employment law, the last on Equality Law in the Workplace. He has lectured extensively on the subject in Ireland and is a regular speaker in the Law Society of Ireland.



In this session, Alastair will share insightful information on Employment Law and will discuss the key changes and challenges facing organisations. Overall, the presentation on the morning will be highly practical in nature and of relevance to anyone with an interest in Employment Law. The event is likely to be of interest to a wide audience and promises to stimulate thinking as well as offering an ideal opportunity for the exchange of experience in this area.

The session will close with facilitated discussion amongst the attendees to reinforce the key takeaways regarding Employment Law. To attend this event, please register on Eventbrite.

