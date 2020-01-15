Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to visit Longford and Edgeworthstown as general election campaign intensifies

Longford / Westmeath has already been identified as a key battleground constituency in general election 2020 and tomorrow, Thursday, January 16, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will visit Longford to lend support to Cllr Micheál Carrigy's election bid.

First-time general election candidate, Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Carrigy is running alongside Fine Gael party colleagues, outgoing Deputy Peter Burke and Senator Gabrielle McFadden, and with outgoing Labour TD Willie Penrose not seeking re-election, the fight to fill his seat and the three other seats on offer in Longford / Westmeath promises to be quite intriguing.

Deputy Burke has already launched a verbal broadside on Fianna Fáil.

He said, "Fianna Fáil election candidates are already trying to distance themselves from the disastrous decisions taken by Micheál Martin and others at the Cabinet table. Their desperate attempt to exonerate itself from the economic crash won’t wash with voters."

Mr Varadkar will meet with Fine Gael members and supporters at Fabiani Mudshot Cafe, Longford town, from 5pm.

And he is due to visit the Edgeworthstown Enterprise Hub (CoWorx) development (Ulster Bank, Main Street) afterwards, with a scheduled arrival time of 5.45pm.

