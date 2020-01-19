Lanesboro Food Hub funding 'an important first step'

Welcoming the announcement of funding for the Premier Lakelands Food hub, Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council (LCC), Micheál Carrigy, said the investment reconfirms the Government’s support for rural development.

He said: “This funding is an important first step in addressing the job losses resulting from ESB’s announcement of the closure of the Lough Ree power plant and will support Bord na Móna’s transition from Brown to Green.”

Cllr Carrigy confirmed that Longford County Council will make a site available for the proposed hub and that the Part 8 Planning process is underway.

Chief Executive LCC Paddy Mahon explained that the funding was secured following a very competitive application process and demonstrated the importance of collaboration between the local community, Bord naMóna and Longford County Council.

Mr Mahon said: “We believe that this project will support the transition of Bord na Móna and its workforce, support further development and commercialisation of new products and offer opportunities for redeployment for many of its workers.”

The project will also assist in the just transition agenda, support the Government’s

climate action plan and deliver on Longford County Council’s commitment to supporting local communities in sustainable economic development.

Mr Mahon also confirmed that Longford and Roscommon County Councils have agreed to commission an area plan to build upon previous reports prepared and identify and prioritise projects which will further support sustainable economic development and job creation.

Mr Mahon concluded: “Work will now commence on delivering this transformational project for Lanesboro and identifying further funding opportunities to ensure this vision becomes a reality.”

