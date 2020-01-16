Ballymahon students win BTYSTE prize

The students and teachers of Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon, had something to celebrate last week as one of their two projects in the final of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition was Highly Commended at the 56th annual event.

Transition Year students, Ruth Farrell, Ciara Gavigan and Ellen Costello, entered their project under the Social & Behavioural Sciences category of the competition.

‘What factors influence the educational aspirations of girls from the Midlands?’ was the question the girls asked in their project and the judges were impressed.

A second group from the school, Duileach Ryan, Brendan Finnan and Eoin Farrell entered a project entitled ‘Improve Accident and Emergency Experience for Patients and Hospital Staff with a simple Queuing system’ - a very topical project considering the current crisis in Irish hospitals.

“We were extremely proud of having two projects at this year’s exhibition,” said principal of the school, Josephine Donohue.

“Many people don’t appreciate how difficult it is to get to that stage, so we were absolutely thrilled to get to projects in the exhibition.”

And, Ms Donohue added, the students were thrilled to be able to attend the exhibition last week - bringing home an award was a bonus.

