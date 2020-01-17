Longford punter turns 50c into €5,000

One punter from County Longford has plenty of reasons to celebrate after their wager hit the jackpot on the virtual horse racing results last week.

The anonymous client called into their local BoyleSports shop in the county and placed a €0.50 Lucky 15 consisting of four horses amounting to a stake of €7.50 in races at Steepledowns, Portman Park and SprintValley.

Even though Oriental Mystery (100/1) and Shaa Spa Lady (66/1) lost their races, the punter still stood to land a healthy profit if Chosen Motto (100/1 in the 4.54 at SprintValley) or Tyberry Chin (100/1 in the 5.34 at Steepledowns) could overcome their massive odds.

That’s exactly what happened as the two unlikely outsiders triggered a satisfying win for the ambitious customer. With the two selections winning at huge odds, the customer was able to exchange their docket for a jaw-dropping amount of €5,201.50.