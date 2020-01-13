WATCH | Ballymahon's Maura Higgins' first performance on Dancing On Ice
Maura Higgins with dance partner Alexander Demetriou
Ballymahon's Maura Higgins and her professional skating partner Alexander Demetriou stole the show last night with a Love Island-themed performance on ITV's Dancing On Ice.
The pair sped around the ice in an impressive routine - including a difficult lift - to Lizzo's popular song, Juice.
Maura, who is determined to beat rival, Joe Swash, was thrilled when she learned she had beaten the former Eastenders actor by half a point.
Read also: 'The glitz and the costumes, that's a bit of me': Ballymahon's Maura Higgins to dance on ice
