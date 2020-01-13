WATCH | Ballymahon's Maura Higgins' first performance on Dancing On Ice

Ballymahon's Maura Higgins and her professional skating partner Alexander Demetriou stole the show last night with a Love Island-themed performance on ITV's Dancing On Ice.

The pair sped around the ice in an impressive routine - including a difficult lift - to Lizzo's popular song, Juice.

Maura, who is determined to beat rival, Joe Swash, was thrilled when she learned she had beaten the former Eastenders actor by half a point.

Read also: 'The glitz and the costumes, that's a bit of me': Ballymahon's Maura Higgins to dance on ice