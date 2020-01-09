'The glitz and the costumes, that's a bit of me': Ballymahon's Maura Higgins to dance on ice this Sunday

Week two of Dancing On Ice will kick off at 6pm this Sunday evening, featuring Ballymahon's own Love Island star, Maura Higgins.

What is your biggest fear about taking to the ice?

Doing the lifts and I heard about this head banger thing, which is terrifying.

What is the biggest appeal about doing the show?

It’s an amazing show. I’m excited about the live shows, getting all glam. All the glitz and the costumes, that’s a bit of me.

Do you have any specific fitness goals from doing it?

No because I’m not a fitness girl. But I’m excited about getting fit, because I’ve never been fit. I could do with a skater's bum.

Second to this, what is the scariest thing you’ve ever done?

I was quite nervous the first time I did live TV, when I appeared on This Morning offering agony aunt advice, but this will be the scariest thing I’ve done.

How competitive are you and are you in it to win it?

I’m very competitive and I definitely want to win. Or just get very far. I do want to do well. I’d be raging if I spent so much time training and then get voted off in the first couple of weeks. I won’t like that.

How do you think you’ll react to potential criticism from the panel?

I couldn’t give a damn. I’ll give it back. I think criticism is good because it makes you work harder for the following show. Everyone needs it.

If you had to describe your strengths and weaknesses to your professional partner, what would they be?

I can get into a strop quite easily! That’s a weakness! I’m not particularly fit so getting my stamina up will be a real struggle and I’ll have to work hard to get my fitness levels up to what they are. I’m very competitive and I give everything my all, so that’s my biggest strength.

A lot of people underestimate the rigour of the training schedule, how prepared are you for that?

I’m not prepared. I’m very unprepared. I reckon my body won’t know what’s hit it. I have exercised but I go through phases. I exercise for a few weeks then give it up for months. I don’t stick to it because every time I exercise I never see a change so I give up too quickly. This is a competition though. I want to make the final.

People talk about the fear factor associated with the show, how much of an adrenaline junkie would you say you are?

I would say I am a adrenaline junkie. I drift cars, you have to drive at a serious speed and I love all of that type of stuff. I will still be nervous though.

How daunting is the prospect of lifts and headbangers?

They are very daunting. But I will try anything. That’s just the way I am. I have to trust my partner. If you don’t trust them, you will do nothing. You might as well not do the show.

Dancing on Ice airs on Virgin Media One this Sunday at 6pm.