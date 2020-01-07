Longford man bailed on criminal damage charge

A north Longford man currently before the courts on a criminal damage charge has been remanded on continuing bail until the new year.

William Maughan, 9 Dolmen Court, Aughnacliffe, Longford was in attendance at last Tuesday’s sitting of Longford District Court arising out of an incident at Cloonart North, Bornacoola, Longford on November 24 2017.

It’s alleged on that date, Mr Maughan damaged property belonging to another man contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Damage Act 1991.

In defence, solicitor John Quinn said the case had been put back previously to ensure there were no further incidents between the alleged parties in the case.

Mr Quinn said his client had adhered with the directions previously made by the courts and was staying out of trouble.

“He has disposed of the property and complied with the (court) order and is not going near it any more.”

In hearing that testimony, Judge Hughes asked had Mr Maughan actually sold the property.

“I didn’t own it to sell it,” said Mr Maughan in response.

That prompted a scornful riposte by Judge Hughes who informed Mr Quinn he was not being accurately advised by his client.

“You are being misinstructed,” said Judge Hughes.

“A niece of mine has it,” interjected Mr Maughan for a second time.

“She is the rightful owner and it’s put in her name.”

The court, however, heard that because Mr Maughan did not own the property, it had been transferred by a third party.

Judge Hughes said he would be noting those comments and adjourned the case until March 10 2020.