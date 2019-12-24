Well wishes pour in for Longford's CF champion Jillian McNulty in ICU

Social media is flooded with well wishes, prayers and messages of support for local Cystic Fibrosis campaigner Jillian McNulty who is currently fighting for recovery in intensive care.

Jillian has been keeping her Facebook friends updated on her condition while she fights kidney failure, ataxia and appendicitis. Her latest online post was last week when she told her followers and supporters that she was faltering.

Posts of support from loyal friends, supporters and those who have received help and advice from the CF champion over the years have been taking over newsfeeds as people express their admiration for Jillian and ask their friends to pray for, light candles for or show their support for the local woman.

Spending Christmas in the intensive care unit is rough but Jillian can rest assured that half the country is thinking about her this Christmas eve.

Read more: CF warrior Jillian McNulty crowned Longford's All Time Great