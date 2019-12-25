Longford's Laura Thompson on natural remedies for the Christmas season

Christmas for many of us is a time for socialising and catching up with family and friends but this can often mean over indulging leading to some unpleasant symptoms.

So what can you do to make sure that you are well prepared? I have some great remedies that I always keep in my medicine cupboard just in case.

1. Milk Thistle is a very popular remedy this time of the year. It helps to prevent hangovers and can be taken before a night out or the morning after. It helps the liver in its role of detoxing but is also great if you are eating a fatty meal.

2. Get rid of that bloated feeling by sipping a teaspoon of baking soda along with a few drops of lemon juice in water. This will help dispel gas in the stomach, making you feel better. Alternatively, use a teaspoon of cider vinegar in warm water and drink it. This also helps heartburn.

3. Centaurium by A Vogel is another great remedy for preventing heartburn and indigestion. This should be taken 10 minutes before meals in a small amount of water, swished round and held in the mouth for 60 seconds before swallowing. It is perfect for people who suffer from nausea or indigestion.

4. Echinacea is a great herb to have for helping to boost the immune system, particularly in winter. Take 10 drops in a little water every two hours for up to 3 doses and it really does help to shorten the life of a cold.

5. Rescue remedy is great for those people who find Christmas stressful. Take a few drops regularly under the tongue to keep you feeling tranquil. It also comes in a cream form, which is great for children when they suffer minor scrapes and bruises.

6. Magnesium is nature’s tranquilizer and is good for sleep and relaxation. It’s also beneficial if you suffer from constipation. There is a great powder form called Mag 365 and this should be taken an hour before bed; it will help the bowel to move in a comfortable way.

7. Arnica Gel is good for those aches and pains and if you suffer from a sprain or fall this helps healing and takes down bruising.

8. Passiflora or Avenasativa are two good remedies for people who are very stressed and can improve sleep.

9. Vitamin C is important in the winter, as it helps the immune system. Take a 1000mg daily; if you have a sensitive stomach try Ester C as this is gentle on the stomach.

10. Propolis Elixir or Winter Wellness is a fantastic cough bottle to get rid of that lingering cough that people have at the moment. It has clove oil in it, which really soothes the throat, combined with manuka honey.

11. I can't leave out manuka honey; this is a bit more expensive than normal honey, but it is well worth it. Try to get a good quality (10+), mix it with slightly cooled back boiled water for all winter ailments. It can even be applied to wounds - just make sure it is sterile.

Finally, I would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and to say thank you for reading my articles. I will be back in the New year for the beginning of the Detox season. Happy Holidays!

