Longford's national roads funding decreases by €273,859 and comes in at €6.35 million for 2020

Longford County Council is to receive €6,352,040 towards its 2020 National Roads Programme, representing a decrease of €273,859 on the county's 2019 allocation.

Longford National Roads Allocation 2016 to 2020

2020: €6,352,040

2019: €6,625,899

2018: €5,103,907

2017: €2,541,514

2016: €2,643,188

Transport Infrastructure Ireland confirmed today that €450 million will be invested in maintaining and upgrading the national road infrastructure.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross also expressed delight that 'TII have confirmed funding for other significant projects identified in the National Development Plan which include projects such as the N4 Mullingar to Longford, N4 Carrick-on-Shannon to Dromod and N3 Virginia Bypass'.

Minister Ross said; “I’m committed to providing funding that will improve road user safety for all road users, not just drivers. We are dedicated to improving road safety for all of our citizens in whatever way possible, whether through legislation, education or road maintenance. TII share my commitment to improving safety across the national road network.”

Michael Nolan CEO TII said: “Today’s approval for funding by our Board allows TII to work with our local authority partners in delivering projects that will improve road user safety and enhance regional accessibility across the country for all road users. This level of investment allows us to continue to maintain and improve our national road network.”