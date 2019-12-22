Cinderella: A Christmas panto treat for Longford

Longford Traditional Panto’s first Christmas show, Cinderella, which is hitting the stage in St Mel’s College from December 23 to January 5 was officially launched last Thursday evening in the Longford Arms Hotel.

“The cast are really amazing, we are so lucky,” said Musical Director Paul Hennessy who is getting excited about the show.

It’s fair to say that having X Factor star Mary Byrne starring as the Fairy Godmother is certainly a selling point for this particular panto and she was present at last week's launch, and urging people to #VisitLongford

Mary was in The Cheerios Panto in the Tivoli last Christmas and her talent is certainly well-matched by the local talent, with the likes of Valerie Nolan taking on the role of the evil stepmother. And who better to cast as Cinderella than local girl, Leia Victory?

“Everyone is just great in their part. We’re so proud of the young Longford talent who have taken it all in their stride,” said Paul.

This Panto is a wonderful addition to the Christmas events calendar and is sure to be a hit with families far and wide. Tickets available on stagestubs.com

