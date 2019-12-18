Longford greyhound stadium funding cuts a 'huge blow'

Last week, an independent report on the future needs of the Irish greyhound board (IGB) was published, carried out by Indecon Economic Consultants, and recommended the cessation of financial support for four stadia in Ireland, one of which being Longford greyhound stadium.

The report noted that the attendance levels at Longford were the lowest of any other in the country, with numbers expected to drop even further should the track remain opened. The report suggested that funding for the four tracks (Longford, Lifford, Enniscorthy and Youghal) be pulled, a recommendation that was subsequently accepted by IGB.

The report stated, “There is an alternative stadium within 46 kms of Longford. Longford had the highest level of net contribution per attendee from IGB of any stadia in the region. Taking these factors into account suggests that support for Longford should cease.”

The news was described as ‘devastating’ by those involved with Longford greyhound stadium, both internally and externally, especially in light of a recent fundraiser drive pioneered by local supporter’s group and greyhound trainers in a bid to keep the gates open.

An official statement from Longford greyhounds Ltd reads, “Longford Greyhounds were very disappointed with the announcement of the Indecon report that the track is to be closed in March.

“This is a huge blow to the area for all the local owners, trainers and patrons of the track not to mention the local businesses in the area.”

The statement states it would be ‘impossible’ to keep the track open without IGB funding, describing the closure as a ‘huge loss’ for elderly patrons, staff and volunteers.

“Without the support of the IGB funding it is impossible to keep the track a float. It is a vital base in the community for people to gather and socialize.

“It will be a hard loss especially to all our elderly patrons who use it as a means to be involved in sport. Having a local venue allows them to be able to trial and race their greyhound without having to travel huge distances.

“It will also be a huge loss to our staff and volunteers who worked very hard to keep our track running safe and keeping the stadium operational.”

Longford Greyhounds Ltd also confirmed they WILL open the track in January, with further clarity on the situation to be provided at an upcoming meeting with IGB.

“Longford is to reopen in January and have planned to meet the IGB along with representatives of the local track supporters in order to clarify the situation.

“Longford greyhounds would like to thank all the people who supported the track and continues to support it. We wish them a very Happy Christmas.”

