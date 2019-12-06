IGB to cut off funding to embattled Longford greyhound stadium

The future of Longford greyhound stadium looks grim this afternoon after the Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) announced that is to cease funding the stadium.



An independent report, undertaken by Indecon Economic Consultants, which reviewed the future needs of the IGBs 16 licensed stadia has recommended the cessation of financial support for four stadia - Longford, Lifford (which is already closed), Enniscorthy and Youghal.

Earlier this year, Longford temporarily closed but has since reopened.

The Indecon report noted that the infrastructure in Longford is poor and attendance levels are the lowest of any stadia in the country. These numbers are likely to decline further.

The report added, “There is an alternative stadium within 46 kms of Longford. Longford had the highest level of net contribution per attendee from IGB of any stadia in the region. Taking these factors into account suggests that support for Longford should cease.”



Indecon also suggests that there could be a future need to withdraw funding for three additional stadia.

The recommendations of the report have been accepted by the Board of the IGB.



Longford has had a strong greyhound racing tradition for generations, with the track being a signature ‘schooling’ track for young greyhounds.



IGB said, “The IGB very much regrets the decision to cease funding at the stadia and its impact on staff, owners and the wider greyhound community but is keenly aware of the challenges that Indecon have identified for the industry.”

The IGB is inviting submissions regarding the report’s recommendations and their implementation up to January 10, 2020.

READ THE INDECON REPORT HERE



CEO of the Irish Greyhound Board, Gerard Dollard, commented: “This review, which forms part of the IGB’s five year strategic plan, will progress the industry’s footprint for the future. The greyhound industry, like many other industries, has to change and adapt to maintain viability for future generations.

“The report that has been published today, and which has been accepted by the Board of the IGB gives a road map to underpin a viable long term sustainable industry for people to participate in and enjoy. I acknowledge that the report will make difficult reading for the passionate greyhound community, particularly those who are employed in, race greyhounds or attend greyhound racing in any of the stadia where the cessation of funding is recommended.

“It is important that members of the public, both inside and outside of the industry, have a chance to assess the outcome of the independent study and express their views before the recommendations are implemented.”