Motorist arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Drumlish
Picture - GardaTraffic
Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped a car in Drumlish, Co Longford last night, Wednesday December 11, and subsequently found the motorist to be driving while under the influence.
After conducting tests, the motorist tested positive for cocaine and was then arrested on suspicion of drug driving. Proceedings to follow.
Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped this car in Drumlish, Co Longford last night. Driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving. Proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/uy1HzAB2Ef— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 12, 2019
