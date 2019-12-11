Longford judge finds man with no insurance made ‘an honest mistake’

A man charged with having no insurance has avoided disqualification after Judge John King accepted his lack of insurance as a genuine mistake.

Korneliusz Wasylyk, with an address at 2 Coill Ur, Woodville, Athlone, Co Westmeath, was representing himself at Longford District Court last week and, when asked if he would like a solicitor, he declined.

“Not really, because it won’t change the fact that I was driving without insurance,” he told Judge King.

Mr Wasylyk was pleading guilty to the charge of no insurance but explained that it was “an honest mistake” on his part.

The accused was stopped by gardaí on April 27, 2019, at Knock, Lanesboro, Co Longford and asked for his licence and insurance

Mr Wasylyk explained that he thought he had Polish insurance that covered him, but admitted that he was mistaken.

“I was driving my brother’s car and I dropped the insurance policy to the garda station. A garda of Polish origin read through it and I was covered, but only for a certain length of time,” Mr Wasylyk told the judge.

“As soon as I was told that, I insured the car. It was an honest mistake.”

Mr Wasylyk explained to Judge King that he is self-employed and has his own cleaning business, for which he has a van.

Judge King noted that the accused would need to drive for his business, which generates a healthy income for Mr Wasylykm his wife and his two children, aged eight and 11.

“I’m convicting him, but I’m giving credit to his plea,” said Judge King.

“Gardaí have suggested you genuinely believe you were insured. I'm going to give you the benefit of the doubt. I won’t disqualify you, but you will receive penalty points,” he concluded, also handing down a fine of €200 with two months to pay.

