Longford builder named on Revenue defaulters list

A Longford builder has been named on the Revenue's Defaulters List for September 2019.

Padraig Nolan, Ferefad, Longford was named for under declaration of VAT with the amount of €199,721.20 unpaid as at September 30. This figure was made up of tax of €80,258.00, interest of €87,360.00 and penalties of €32,103.20.

Also read: Two Dublin men arrested on Longford / Westmeath border with loaded handgun in car

A Leitrim electrical contractor also features on the defaulters list.

Jonathan Gill, with an address at Leitrim Village who was named for under declaration of income tax/ PAYE/PRSI or VAT. The tax was noted as €28,804.35, interest €2,802.30, penalties €7,532.39 a total of €39,130.04. The bill has been fully settled with Revenue.

The total number of settlements published is 36. The total value of these settlements is €7,999,804.00.



Where a taxpayer has failed to pay or failed to enter into an arrangement to pay the full amount of the settlement, the amount unpaid as at September 30, 2019 is indicated in the list. See the list HERE

Meanwhile, William Christopher Stokes of 3 Shannonside View, Carrick-on-Shannon whose occupation is in equine training and transportation was fined €3,000 for misuse of marked mineral oil.

The full list of defaulters can be seen HERE

Also read: SIPO adjourn investigation into former Longford Council chief executive