SIPO adjourn investigation into former Longford Council chief executive

The Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO) have issued an update on the investigation into former chief executive of Longford County Council, Mr Tim Caffrey.



A passage from SIPO's 2018 Annual report reads;

“In its 2015 annual report, the Commission had reported on an investigation into a complaint concerning the then- Longford Chief Executive Tim Caffrey.

“It further stated that in the course of its consideration of the complaint, the Commission became aware of other possible contraventions by Mr Caffrey, which arose from the same circumstances but did not form part of the original complaint.

“The Commission had determined that it should, on its own initiative, investigate this matter.

“Following submissions received from representatives on behalf of Mr Caffrey, the commission has deemed it appropriate to now adjourn the investigation indefinitely.”