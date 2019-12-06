Longford Voices United spread festive cheer with Christmas performances

Longford Voices United (LVU) Gospel Choir, a community based, non-denominational choir, will be spreading plenty of festive cheer over the Christmas period.

You can expect to hear anything from ABBA to Elivs with LVU as they love to sing pop, rock, trad, folk and dixie as well as gospel songs.

The uplifting group of talented singers perform for local community groups, nursing home residents, and have contributed to a wide range of local events including historical commemorations, Longford Summer Festival, Longford Agricultural Show, Christmas markets, masses at St Mel’s Cathedral, Harvest Services, weddings and funerals.

The group meets weekly to practice and have an extensive repertoire, giving them the ability to adapt their programme to any event they lend their voices to.

The beginning of 2019 brought sadness to the group as they said goodbye to one of their members, the late Peter Kelly, who passed away in January of this year.

“We ve lost one of our members last night who brought cheer where ever he was,” read a statement on the choir’s Facebook page after the former TD passed away.

“During his time with us, Peter entertained, singing in nursing homes and at different events.

“My fondest memory was starring in Stars in my Eyes where he took to the stage as Elvis.

“He will be sadly missed in our group and would like to send our sympathies to the Kelly family.”

Life has gone on for the remaining members who will surely remember Peter Kelly when they sing at a number of locations over the coming weeks. They will perform at the following venues over the Christmas period:

Tuesday, December 10: St. Joseph’s Hospital

Saturday, December 14: Laurel Lodge at 2.15pm

Friday, December 20: Longford Shopping Centre at 6pm

Sunday, December 22: Longford Arms Hotel at 6.30pm.

Anyone interested in joining Longford Voices United can contact 0872101376.

