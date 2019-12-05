Santa Claus is coming to Ballymahon

He’s made his list. He’s checked it twice. He’s coming to Ballymahon to turn on the lights. Santa Claus is coming to town. Ballymahon is going to be a winter wonderland this weekend as Santa officially switches on Christmas.

He’ll be arriving at Bridgeways Family Resource Centre at 1pm on Saturday, December 7 , and is looking forward to meeting all of the boys and girls who are getting excited for Christmas.

He’ll be listening to each and every one of the children to find out what their Christmas wishes are and all of the little ones who visit him on the day will get a very special early Christmas present.

And, while the man in red is the main attraction for the children this Saturday afternoon, there’ll be plenty more to keep them entertained as they officially get into the Christmas spirit.

“Last year we had so many kids and this year, we’ll be opening up the whole hall and holding different Christmas activities in each of the rooms,” said Grace Kearney, who is the Project Co-ordinator of Bridgeways Family Resource Centre.

Children will be able to partake in an arts and crafts workshop where they can make their own Christmas decorations to hang on their trees at home.

There’ll be a puppet show to entertain the young people and face painting to really get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

The festivities will take place from 1pm to 4pm in Bridgeways Family Resource Centre, Ballymahon, this Saturday, December 7, and all are welcome to join in the fun.

It doesn't stop there, though. When he’s finished talking to all the boys and girls in Ballymahon and surrounding areas, Santa will make his way down the town to Ballymahon Community Library.

The Mide Street Samba Band will be in festive garb for the occasion, and will accompany Santa from Bridgeways Family Resource Centre to the library, where a crowd will gather to officially switch on the Christmas lights at 4.30pm.

Mide Street Samba band and Conor McLoughlin will provide live musical entertainment on the evening and Santa himself will officially light up the town.

The weekend festivities will continue into Sunday, December 8, when the Abbeyshrule Christmas Lights Tractor Run will take place, with registration from 3.30pm and vehicles departing from 5pm.

The event is being held in aid of Jigsaw and Abbeyshrule Tidy Villages and will see a large number of tractors make their way around south Longford, covered in Christmas lights.

This event last year was a bright and festive affair, which brought the Christmas spirit not only to Abbeyshrule and Ballymahon, but to every household the tractors passed along the way.

So if you’re looking for a little bit of festive atmosphere to get the Christmas season started, Ballymahon is the place to be to really get in the spirit of things.

