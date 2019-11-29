Three beautiful puppies dumped in a cardboard being cared for at ISPCA's Longford centre

The ISPCA is caring for three puppies who arrived at the National Animal Centre, Longford after being dumped in a cardboard box beside a residential development company office in Portarlington this week.

ISPCA Inspector Deirdre Scally said: “Apart from some facial cuts likely caused by scratching due to an infestation of mites and fleas, the puppies appear to be healthy were treated for parasites and are being assessed by our vet. The three male lurcher type puppies are about twelve weeks old and not microchipped.

The puppies called Dusty, Lucky and Ned are expected to make a full recovery and will be available for adoption in the New Year.

Deirdre added: “It’s absolutely not acceptable to dump three vulnerable puppies in a box and just walk away. Irresponsible pet owners need to be held to account and if they had neutered their dog in the first place, it would have prevented an unwanted litter of puppies from being born in the first place.”

The ISPCA is asking pet owners to please neuter/spay their pets which is absolutely vital in to reducing the numbers of unwanted animals that are sadly left to suffer.

Anybody with any information about the puppies is asked to contact the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 1890 515 515 or report online here.