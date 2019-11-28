C&D Foods issue statement on striking out injunctions against Longford farmers

C&D Foods Edgeworthstown, a pet food facility which was illegally blockaded by farmers in September, have issued a statement on the decision to apply to strike out injunctions against Longford farmers Paraic Brady and Colm Leonard.

They stated that staff were intimidated during blockades, with the company forced to lay off 187 employees of the 612 people employed on the site. The blockade coincided with blockades at beef processing plants in conjunction with the Beef Plan Movement.

A statement from C&D Foods confirmed that a complaint was originally made to Gardaí after threats were made against management in relation to said injunctions.

They stated, "C&D Foods do not buy or process cattle and C&D Foods is financed and managed separately and independently from ABP. C&D Foods is not a member of Meat Industry Ireland.

"We have an obligation to protect our employees and our business. We sought and were granted Injunctions to allow our employees to return to work safely. We made a complaint to the Gardaí following threats made against management in relation to these injunctions."

C&D stated that they received assurances from the Minister of Justice that their employees will be protected, which led to them making an application to strike out the injunctions.

"Over the past few weeks we have met with and received assurances from the Minister for Justice and Minister for Agriculture in relation to the intimidation and threats made against management.

"We understand and respect the right to picket and peacefully protest but there is no place for blockades, threats and intimidation of staff and suppliers.

"The Minister for Justice has assured us that the relevant authorities will act to protect our employees, our business and uphold the rule of law. Following these consultations and assurances we have decided to apply to strike out these injunctions." the statement concluded.

