C&D Foods to lift injunction against Longford councillor over beef protests

High court injunctions taken by Edgeworthstown firm C&D Foods against Longford County Councillor Paraic Brady and a fellow farmer over recent protests outside its premises are to be struck out at the request of the company.

Cllr Paraic Brady and Colm Leonard had been subject to court proceedings after a blockade was put in place at the plant during the recent beef protests.

The company had also threatened to sue the men for damages as a result of losses incurred during the blockade.

All of the main farm organisations involved in the Government's planned Beef Market Taskforce had refused to attend a meeting of the new group until the injunctions were lifted.

In an interview with the Leader yesterday, Cllr Brady set a December 15 deadline for the injunctions to be lifted in order for the taskforce to begin its work.

It's understood the company decided to withdraw the injunctions after a meeting with Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan.

Fine Gael Longford-Westmeath TD Peter Burke said the announcement was very much welcome.

"I have been working alongside Councillor Paraic Brady to have the injunctions on both farmers lifted.

"I am delighted to report that this has reached a successful conclusion and they have been lifted as of today."