Ballymahon doctor Laura Noonan stabilising after six days in critical condition

The family of Ballymahon doctor, Laura Noonan, have expressed their heartfelt thanks to those who have supported and prayed for Laura in recent days as she lay in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

“We have never seen her this sick or in so much pain,” read an announcement posted on the Facebook page, Laura’s Russian Lifeline, on November 15 last.

On Monday morning, November 18, Laura’s family once again posted an update saying Laura had “turned a corner” and is now stable.

“She is no longer critical and is much more comfortable. Thanks to the dedicated staff who have worked tirelessly to save Laura’s life since she was admitted to ICU six days ago,” Laura’s family posted.

“They treated us all, particularly Laura, with expertise, dignity and compassion and never gave up on our little fighter. There is no doubt in our minds that the prayers offered by so many along with Laura receiving the sacrament of the sick have aided her recovery to this point.”

The post ended with a plea for continued prayers and support for Laura as she continues her fight.

“Please continue to keep her in your thoughts and prayers as despite her improvement she remains very ill,” the Ballymahon doctor’s family concluded.

