Longford County Choir meets Shakespeare

There’s still time to grab tickets to the must see show of 2019 tonight, Wednesday November 20, at 8pm in Backstage Theatre as Rough Magic bring their side splitting version of Much Ado About Nothing; Shakespeare’s popular comedy is night full of romance and rumour and country music!

To add to the enjoyment, members of Longford County Choir will take to the stage to perform in what is one of the stand-out scenes of the show!

On the deck of a deluxe mobile home, a group of friends gather for a week-long party full of cocktail-infused debauchery, bad dancing, questionable gender politics and more.

Much Ado About Nothing is the original screwball romantic comedy and Rough Magic's contemporary staging of this classic is a show full of deception and excess, sparkling wit and linguistic exuberance. It asks - can we ever truly know the people we love?

Grab tickets for tonight’s performance on 0433347888, backstage.ie or grab yours on the door.