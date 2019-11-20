Roadworks on the R392 Mullingar Road in Ballymahon, Co. Longford

Longford County Council wishes to update you on details of the roadworks on the R392 Mullingar Road, at its junction with Goldsmith Terrace Road, in Ballymahon, Co. Longford

The works commenced on Monday 18th November 2019 and are scheduled to continue until March 2020.

The initial phases 1, 2 & 3 shall involve single lane traffic under traffic light control on the R392 & Goldsmith Terrace roads for the next month

Pedestrian routes will be affected. A Temporary pedestrian crossing shall be implemented with Pedestrian crossing warning signage to allow for pedestrians crossing to the alternative footpath

Further information in relation to subsequent phases shall be issued as the works progress.