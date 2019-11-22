Dubs star to unveil VW Transporter 6.1 at Bradys of Arva

Dublin GAA star Ciaran Kilkenny, accompanied by the coveted Sam Maguire Cup, will unveil the new Volkswagen Transporter 6.1 at Bradys Arva Volkswagen.

An integral cog of Dublin's historic five-in-a-row All-Ireland winning side, Ciaran Kilkenny will unveil the new Volkswagen Transporter 6.1 this Saturday, November 23 between 2pm and 5pm at Brady’s Arva.

Everyone is welcome to attend and of course to avail of a photo opportunity with the Sam Maguire Cup and Ciaran!

The Commercial range offers at Bradys of Arva include up to €4,000 trade in bonus, 0% HP finance. Fantastic lease options with no deposit.

With Upgrade Bonuses across the range, low cost HP Finance and great value leasing options on all orders placed by December 31, it‘s time to grow your business with a modern take on a legendary icon - the Transporter 6.1.

For further information contact Bradys at 049 4335115 or log onto bradysvolkswagen.ie.

