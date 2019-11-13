Longford Weather Update: Heavy snow in parts of the midlands

Heavy snow is affecting parts of the Midlands and inland Munster at present with falls of snow being recorded in some areas, especially so above 150 metres, according to Midlands Weather Channel's Cathal Nolan.

Road conditions in Laois in particular are dangerous at present with snow accumulating on road surfaces.

Remaining areas will be at risk of seeing further snow, with some accumulations in places and with ice developing widely tonight as temperatures fall close to freezing.

Please post your updates below to warn other motorists of conditions across the Midlands.

Mr Nolan has said that there'll likely be dangerous driving conditions in Laois, Offaly, Westmeath, Kildare, Tipperary and Kilkenny.

Met Éireann Forecast:

This evening and tonight will be cold and overcast with outbreaks of rain. The rain will fall as sleet in places - especially over inland pasts of Leinster and east Munster. Snow will occur for a time, especially well inland and on higher ground. Clearer conditions will extend from the north overnight with frost developing widely. The frost will be sharp to severe with hazardous icy likely before morning. Lowest temperatures of -2 to plus 3 degrees. Winds fresh near southwest coasts becoming northeast.

Tomorrow Thursday will be a cold bright and dry day in most places with sunny spells. Wintry showers will affect northwest coasts and parts of east Leinster with a risk of hail. Highest temperatures will range 4 to 8 degrees. Feeling cold in a fresh north wind.

Thursday night: Most places will be dry, however, showers will persist about north Connacht and west Ulster, and along the east Leinster coast. Minimum temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees Celsius with frost forming. Moderate north to northwest winds, still fresh to strong and gusty near coasts, will fall light to moderate inland by dawn.

Friday: A sunny day for most, after a cold, crisp start, however, cloudy periods with the risk of showers near the east coast. Maximum temperatures 6 to 9 degrees in light to moderate north to northwest winds, gusty near the east coast. Clear spells and light northerly or variable breezes will allow temperatures to fall to between 1 and minus 3 degrees on Friday night with a sharp ground frost inland and the risk of icy patches. A few patches of mist may also form.

Saturday: A cloudier day overall, although a few brighter intervals could occur early on in the east. After a dry start countrywide, patchy rain and drizzle will arrive on Atlantic coasts from around late morning. The rain will extend only slowly eastwards to affect parts of Connacht and west Munster by evening, and it will be mostly light and patchy in nature. It looks as though it will stay dry further east until after dark. Cold, with highs of just 4 to 8 degrees, in mainly light and variable breezes. Mostly cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle extending eastwards over the country on Saturday night. Northerly winds will become strong and gusty along Atlantic coasts, but winds will be light northerly or variable elsewhere. Cold, with lows of 0 to 4 degrees, with frost forming in places.

Sunday: Current indications suggest cloudy conditions with patchy rain and drizzle will gradually give way to drier and brighter intervals as the day goes on. However, it does look like patchy rain or showers will persist in parts of Ulster and north Connacht. Top temperatures 6 to 9 degrees in light or moderate northerly winds, fresh to strong near coasts. Mainly dry with clear spells on Sunday night with frost forming.

Early next week: Monday looks mainly fine and dry at this stage with good sunshine after a cold, crisp start.

