Breaking: Emergency services at scene of collision outside Ballymahon

Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision between Ballymahon and Lanesboro.

It's understood at least two vehicles were caught up in the incident at Terlicken at around 4pm and a number of ambulances aer at the scene along with gardaí.

Traffic in the area is slow moving as a result and motorists are being advised to approach the area with caution.

There are no details as of yet, as to whether, anyone was injured in the incident.

