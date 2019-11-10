2,500 people in North Longford MUST continue to boil their water to protect their health

Consumers supplied by the Granard public water supply (PWS) MUST continue to boil their water to protect their health.



Due to a mechanical failure at the Lough Kinale Water Treatment Plant, the drinking water quality entering the Granard PWS has been compromised, affecting around 2,500 people.

A map of the Granard PWS, detailing the areas affected, is published with this story and it can also be found HERE

The areas affected include Granard, Abbeylara, Aghnagarron, Ballynacross, Granardkill, Cartron, Robinstown, Higginstown, Carrickduff, Drumincrehir, Culleenmore, Corbaun, Killasona, Lisryan, Cloonshannagh, Ballagh Gowra & Fronagh.

Also read: Important advice for the 2,500 Longford people affected by boil water notice

As of yet, there is update from Irish Water in relation to when the boil water notice will be lifted.

Also read: Longford hit with boil water notice affecting 2,500 people