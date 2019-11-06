Carrickedmond councillor welcomes Abbeyshrule hub announcement

Today's announcement of over €500,000 in Rural Regeneration and Development Funding has been welcomed with particular enthusiasm by local councillor Mick Cahill.

Proposals to turn the Yard in Abbeyshrule into a village hub will benefit from €522,265 under the scheme. The project in total will cost a total of €696,354.28 and will create space for economic and enterprise development, enhancing the first impression of visitors along the Royal Canal Greenway to the village of Abbeyshrule.

The project will include an upgrade to the existing derelict buildings owned by Waterways Ireland, to accommodate high quality enterprise units as well as placement of a number of prefabricated pods to accommodate remote workers and public realm upgrades to surrounding areas.

Longford County Council are working with Abbeyshrule Tidy Villages, Waterways Ireland and Enterprise Ireland.

"I want to welcome the development. It will be great for Abbeyshrule and south Longford," said Cllr Cahill.

"There's an active and hardworking committee involved and this will be great for people working remotely as they can work in an IT hub in the village. This project is part of an ongoing development of Abbeyshrule and I enjoyed working with the team to make this happen."

